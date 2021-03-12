Gov. Spencer Cox, Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson volunteer at Davis County vaccine clinic

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 11, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Gov. Spencer Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson directed traffic and provided logistical support as volunteers at a vaccine clinic operated by the Davis County Health Department.

“More than 4,000 volunteers have signed up to help with the COVID vaccine response statewide over the past few weeks, and it was a thrill to see folks in action,” Cox said. “Volunteers, our local health departments and all of our vaccine partners are helping us get as many shots in arms as quickly as we can. We’re so grateful for their help in beating this virus.”

The Legacy Events Center in Farmington, where the governor and lieutenant governor served, is a drive-thru clinic with 30 stations which can serve up to 350 cars per hour, said a news release from the Office of the Governor. The clinic operates Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and has administered over 85,000 doses of vaccine to date. About 120 volunteers are used to assist in administrative process each week.

Clinic partners include the Utah National Guard, Davis School District, Roseman University nursing and pharmacy programs and Davis Technical College. Also, the Tanner Clinic will join the partnership soon.

“In an effort to ensure access to multicultural communities, the clinic offers instruction and support in ASL (American Sign Language), French, German, Haitian, Igbo, Japanese, Korean, Tagalog, Mandarin Chinese, Norwegian, Portuguese, Shona, Spanish and Arabic,” the news release said.

So far, vaccines administered in Utah number 936,681.

To make a vaccination appointment, click here. The site lists all providers including local health departments, local pharmacies and health care providers.