Gov. Spencer Cox orders flags lowered in honor of National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Gov. Spencer Cox has ordered the lowering of the flag of the United States of America and the flag of the state of Utah on all state facilities in honor of the National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service being held in Washington, D.C.

The lowering is also to pay respect to law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty, said a news release from the Office of the Governor.

Flags should be lowered to half-staff at midnight Friday through Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Private citizens and businesses are encouraged to participate as well.

Read the President Joe Biden’s proclamation here.