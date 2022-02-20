Gov. Spencer Cox orders flags lowered Tuesday to honor ‘Candy Bomber’ Gail Halverson

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox has ordered the lowering of the flag on Tuesday in recognition of the life and legacy of Col. Gail S. Halvorsen.

Halvorsen, a Utah native and resident best known as the Berlin Candy Bomber, died Wednesday at age 101. Cox’s ordered noted that Halvorsen was a hero whose actions in post war Europe showed “courage and compassion,” and “inspired generations both across the United States and abroad.”

As an Air Force pilot, Halvorsen dropped candy on occupied Berlin after the Soviet Union cut off overland supply routes through East Germany to Allied occupation forces stationed there. His goal was to raise morale, in addition to his assigned duties as a military pilot charged with getting food and supplies to the troops and the people of Berlin.

Halvorsen’s operation dropped an estimated 23 tons of candy to residents of Berlin.

“Flags should be lowered to half-staff on the day of Col. Halvorsen’s funeral, which will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022,” the statement from Cox’s office says.

“Private citizens and businesses are encouraged to participate as well.”