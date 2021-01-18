Gov. Spencer Cox orders flags to be lowered in honor of Rep. LaWanna ‘Lou’ Shurtliff

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 18, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Gov. Spencer Cox has ordered the lowering of the flag of the United States of America and the flag of the state of Utah on Tuesday, Jan. 19, in honor of Rep. LaWanna “Lou” Shurtliff.

Shurtliff, a Democrat from Ogden who served in the Utah House from 1999 to 2008 and again from 2018 to 2020, died on Dec. 30 after a three-week battle with pneumonia, said a news release from the Office of the Governor. She was 85.

The change in flag status coincides with the first day of the 2021 legislative session. Cox issued the following statement: “As a long-time representative and a beloved teacher at Ogden High School, Rep. Shurtliff was truly a devoted public servant. We honor her long-standing service to our community and offer sincere condolences to her family and her many friends in the Legislature.”

President J. Stuart Adams issued the following statement: “We will begin the legislative session on a somber note with the loss of a colleague and friend. Rep. Shurtliff devoted her life and service to improving education. She was a great example of someone who worked across the aisle to find common ground to address challenges facing our state. It was an honor to serve with her in the House. She was an incredible teacher and public servant. Rep. Shurtliff will be greatly missed but not forgotten.”

Speaker Brad Wilson issued the following statement: “As members of the House, we are saddened by the loss of our close colleague, Rep. Lou Shurtliff. The regular festivities and spirited excitement normally associated with the beginning of our Legislative Session will take on a different tone this year. As we commence with the work of the people, we take time to honor Lou and her contributions to the state and her dedicated service to our great citizens.”

The Utah Democratic State Party held a special election Saturday for Utah House District 10, which was vacated by the passing of Shurtliff. After ballots were counted, Dr. Rosemary Lesser was selected by the state delegates to serve the remainder of Shurtliff’s term, said a news release from the party.