Gov. Spencer Cox, Semnani Family Foundation launch ‘One Kind Act a Day’ initiative

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Gov. Spencer Cox has declared Tuesday, March 12, to be One Kind Act a Day day in Utah.

Cox joined local leaders in kicking off the initiative, established by The Semnani Family Foundation to encourage everyone – here and across the globe – to deliver one act of kindness every day.

“Kindness can be as simple as a single smile, a thoughtful text message to a friend, or just a small, unexpected gesture, the effects can be powerful,” Cox said in his declaration.

“One act of kindness can brighten a moment, lift someone’s spirits, and turn a bad day into a good story.”

Cox was joined at the event by The Semnani Family Foundation Founder Khosrow Semnani, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, and others.

Elizabeth Radcliffe and Tiffany Hatch, sisters from Salt Lake City and St. George, who have been noted for spreading kindness in the community, shared thoughts on the power of kind acts in their daily lives at the launch event.

“Kindness is contagious and that’s how it spreads,” Radcliffe stated. “It’s so powerful, it has the ability to shift energy, it has the potential to heal.”

Hatch agreed.

“I look at kindness as a noun, as a verb, as an adjective. It’s who we are, what we do, what we radiate,” she said.

Inspired by an idea by Semnani, the movement hopes to transform the world into a better place through each individual person’s daily act of kindness.

“Now, more than ever, we need more kindness in the world,” said Semnani, an engineer and businessman who has leads numerous charitable works through his foundation.

“If just one person can do one intentional kind thing for someone else each day, that can lead to another act of kindness and another and another. Kindness can be contagious.”

The Semnani Family Foundation has launched ThePowerOfKind.org, a hub for all things kindness, filled with ideas for acts of kindness, news about the One Kind Act a Day campaign. Billboards, social media campaigns, and a video featuring a collection of Utahns sharing what kindness means to them have also been produced.

To learn more about the One Kind Act a Day initiative and to take the Kindness Pledge, please visit the website.