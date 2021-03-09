Gov. Spencer Cox signs 4 more bills, resolutions from 2021 Legislature; total signed so far number 30

SALT LAKE CITY (March 9, 2021) – Gov. Spencer J. Cox has now signed 30 bills and resolutions approved during the 2021 General Legislature Session.

The four signed Tuesday are listed below, with links to full details. They are:

● HB379 Board of Pardons Amendments

According to its summary, this bill addresses proceedings and records of the Board of Pardons and Parole and restricts eligibility for parole for certain offenders. It exempts the deliberative process of the Board of Pardons and Parole from Open and Public Meetings Act requirements; addresses records of the Board of Pardons and Parole that are exempt from disclosure and discovery provisions; and prevents an offender convicted of a homicide where the victim’s remains have not been recovered from being paroled unless the offender has cooperated with efforts to locate the remains.

● HCR2 Concurrent Resolution on Effect of Federal Land Valuation

Model

According to its summary, this concurrent resolution clarifies the lack of impact that a federal land valuation model has on greenbelt valuations. It addresses a federal land valuation model developed for the purpose of determining the fair market value of federal land in the state to demonstrate the inadequacy of money the state receives from the federal government as payments in lieu of taxes; describes the value of the federal land valuation model; distinguishes between the purpose and use of the federal land valuation model and the purpose and use of schedules for determining the value of greenbelt land; and affirms that the federal land valuation model does not and will not impact the determination of greenbelt land values.

● HCR8 Concurrent Resolution on Education. Rep. Karianne Lisonbee, sponsor.

According to its summary, this concurrent resolution addresses issues relating to the education of children, and reaffirms that the state is secondary to and supportive of the primary role of a parent in educating the parent’s children; and recognizes the importance of flexibility in education schedules and systems and commits to support options for parents and children.

● HCR16 Concurrent Resolution Honoring the 125th Anniversary of

the First Utah Legislative Session. Rep. Melissa Ballard, sponsor.

According to its summary, this concurrent resolution resolution honors the 125th Anniversary of the First Utah Legislative Session. It commemorates the 125th Anniversary of the First Legislative Session; and honors the work of the first Utah State Legislature and subsequent Legislatures.

Bills and resolutions from the 2021 Legislature previously signed by Cox are:

Signed Jan. 22

HCRC7 Concurrent Resolution Recognizing the Public Service of Representative Lawanna Lou Shurtliff. Rep. Carol Moss, sponsor.

Signed Feb. 5

HB1 Higher Education Base Budget

HB4 Business Economic Development and Labor Base Budget

HB6 Infrastructure and General Government Base Budget

HB7 National Guard, Veterans Affairs, and Legislature Base Budget

HB8 State Agency and Higher Education Compensation Appropriations.

SB1 Public Education Base Budget Amendments

SB5 Natural resources, Agriculture and Environmental Quality Base Budget

SB6 Executive Offices and Criminal Justice Base Budget

SB7 Social Services Base Budget

SB8 State Agency Fees and Internal Service Fund Rate Authorization

Signed Feb. 12

HB12 Deceased Voter Amendments

HB 60 Conceal Firearms Amendment

HCR 6 Concurrent Resolution Recognizing COVID-19 Efforts

SB54 Kurt Oscarson Children’s Organ Transplant Coordinating Committee extension

SB55 Rural Online Initiative Sunset Amendments

Signed Feb. 25

HB17 Utility Permitting Amendments

HCR1 Concurrent Resolution Encouraging A Balanced Approach To The Release Of Water From Flaming Gorge

SB36 Tax Commission Bond Requirement Amendments

SB81 Medical Cannabis Electronic Verification System Deadline Amendments

SB124 Parole Amendments

SCR1 Concurrent Resolution On Holocaust Education

SCR2 Concurrent Resolution Honoring The Life Of William E. Christoffersen

SCR5 Concurrent Resolution Honoring The Life Of Allyson Gamble

Signed March 3

SB41 Mental Health Access Amendments

Signed March 5