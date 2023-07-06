Gov. Spencer Cox urges Utahns to use ‘good fire sense’ as wildfire risk rises

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Gov. Spencer Cox issued a call for Utahns to use “good fire sense” this summer as the risk for wildfires is expected to increase along with the temperatures.

“Summer is here, and that means it’s time to use your fire sense,” Cox stated in a video message to Utah residents Thursday on social media.

“We saw a 60% reduction in human-caused wildfires in Utah last year, and that’s because you paid attention to fire conditions,” he said. “This year, we’ve got to stay on high alert. Our record snowpack means more grass and shrubs, and with summer and rising temperatures here, these plants will dry out and become fire hazards.”

The governor also offered tips for using fire sense this summer in Utah:

When enjoying campfires, keep a bucket of water and shovel nearby to extinguish the fire, and check for heat before leaving.

Keep vehicles properly maintained and park away from dry grass to prevent roadside fires.

For more information on wildfire prevention, visit utahfiresense.org.