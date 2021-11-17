Gov. Spencer Cox: Utah’s 2021 fiscal year ends stronger than anticipated

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Gov. Spencer Cox said Tuesday that Utah’s 2021 fiscal year is ending stronger than anticipated.

State leaders will have an additional $614 million to appropriate during the 2022 General Session, said a news release from the Office of the Governor.

“These funds are likely an anomaly due to federal stimulus money and economic volatility,” the news release said.

Cox, President J. Stuart Adams and Speaker Brad Wilson issued the following statement:

“Utah’s economy is thriving, and education funding is at an all-time high due to our state’s sound economic policies, including our effort to safely and quickly reopen businesses during the pandemic. While this is an unusual year, as the state received unparalleled stimulus money from the federal government, we remain committed to fiscal responsibility and funding forward-thinking and innovative projects. The investments we make now will benefit Utahns for generations to come.”

The news release added: “The funds will be spent with careful emphasis on fiscal responsibility, including the use of one-time money on one-time costs such as investments in infrastructure and capital improvements.”