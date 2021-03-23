Gov. Spencer Cox vetoes ‘Electronic Free Speech Amendments’

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Gov. Spencer Cox announced late Tuesday afternoon that he is vetoing SB 228, after it was approved by by both the Utah House and Senate during the 2021 Utah Legislature.

Also known as the “Electronic Free Speech Amendments,” the bill’s aim was to prevent the releasing of jail booking photos to online publications using a pay-per-view websites.

“After conversations with the legislative and executive branches, this action was jointly determined as the best path forward due to technical issues,” Cox said in a statement released Tuesday just after 5 p.m.

“Censorship by tech companies is a serious concern, and this action will not hinder nor prevent Utah from finding the right policy solution.”

Cox’s statement said the sponsors of the bill had raised valid questions.

“The sponsors of this bill have raised valid questions about the impact social media platforms can have on public discourse and debate. Our country continues to grapple with very real and novel issues around freedom of speech, the rights of private companies and the toxic divisiveness caused by these new forms of connection, information and communication.

“While I have serious concerns about the bill, I appreciate the willingness of the bill’s sponsors to continue to seek a better solution. Utah must be a leader in this space and I look forward to engaging with legislators and social media companies to address these legitimate concerns.”

S.B. 228 had made headway and elevated Utah’s position in conversations with big tech corporations, Cox’s statement says, adding Utah policymakers along with the governor will work closely with stakeholders to ensure all Utahns have an equal opportunity to exercise their First Amendment right.

“I appreciate the commitment from stakeholders who have agreed to work with the Legislature to craft a better solution that will increase transparency within social media corporations,” said Sen. Mike McKell, HB 228’s sponsor.

“Censorship practices are un-American and likely unconstitutional. In Utah, we defend the right to freely express opinions and views, regardless of political or religious affiliation. The outcome of S.B. 228 is not ideal; however, the issue of free speech and online censorship remains a priority and policy will continue to be refined throughout interim.”

McKell intends to open a new bill file on May 5, 2021, to address censorship issues, the statement says. The policy in the new bill will be determined after listening and consulting with stakeholders, lawmakers and the Executive Branch.

“Free speech is one of our most cherished American values and essential to democracy,” said Utah Senate Pres. J. Stuart Adams. “With the rise of social media, the issue of censorship has become increasingly prevalent, and the need for corporation transparency has proven necessary.

“While I support the concept and ideas of S.B. 228, after conversations with Gov. Cox, Speaker Wilson Sen. McKell and Rep. Brammer, we decided continuing the discussion regarding online censorship will be the most productive path forward. Together as Americans, we must ensure the right to speak freely remains intact, and I look forward to addressing this issue in the near future.”