Gov. Spencer J. Cox orders flags to be lowered in honor of slain U.S. Capitol police officer

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Gov. Spencer J. Cox has ordered the lowering of the flag of the United States of America and the flag of the state of Utah on Monday in honor of the life and service of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick.

Sicknick was fatally injured during the siege of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday after being struck in the head with a fire extinguisher by rioting Donald Trump supporters, according to law enforcement sources.

“Officer Brian D. Sicknick gave his life trying to protect one of this nation’s most revered democratic institutions,” Cox said. “We honor his life of dedicated public service as part of U.S. Capitol Police and as a staff sergeant for the New Jersey National Guard. Abby and I extend our deepest sympathies to the Sicknick family and pray for them and our nation at this difficult time.”

A second police officer who took part in defending the Capitol died Saturday. The passing of Capitol Officer Howard B. Liebengood, 51, was confirmed in a statement by U.S. Capitol Police, although it did not address reports Liebengood had taken his own life.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends and colleagues,” U.S. Capitol Police said Sunday “We ask that his family, and other USCP officers’ and their families’ privacy be respected during this profoundly difficult time.”

According to Cox’s order, flags in Utah will be flown at half-staff at all state facilities and public grounds from sunrise until sunset on Monday. Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and others are being encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the same length of time as a sign of respect.

While flags have been lowered to half-staff on the U.S. Capitol Building, the flags have not been lowered at the White House or other federal facilities, an order which must come from the president.

When asked why the order had not been given the White House declined to comment.