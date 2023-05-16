Governor appoints Great Salt Lake Commissioner

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 15, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Gov. Spencer Cox has appointed a Great Salt Lake Commissioner to oversee and coordinate federal, state and local efforts to restore the dwindling lake.

Brian Steed is currently executive director of Utah State University’s Janet Quinney Lawson Institute for Land, Water and Air.

“Brian has been a trusted advisor for many years and I appreciate his willingness to re-enter public service at this critical time,” said Gov. Cox in announcing the appointment Monday.

“We have a unique opportunity right now to protect and preserve the Great Salt Lake, and Brian’s expertise and passion for the lake will ensure its future is secure for generations to come.”

Steed will retain his position at USU in addition to his duties as Great Salt Lake Commissioner. In his USU role, Steed has served as co-chair of the Great Salt Lake Strike Team, a cooperative effort by Utah State University, the University of Utah, the Utah Department of Natural Resources and the Utah Department of Environmental Quality that provides up-to-date data and analysis of the lake and policy recommendations to the governor and legislators to help restore the lake to healthy levels, according to the governor’s press release.

The appointment has the backing of Utah Senate P resident J. Stuart Adams and Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson. A confirmation hearing on the appointment in the Senate is expected next month.

“There is perhaps no role more important in the state at this time than that of the new Great Salt Lake Commissioner,” Wilson said.

“Brian Steed’s immense natural resource knowledge at the local, state and federal levels, combined with his leadership skills, will help facilitate collaboration and increase Utah’s ability to find long-term solutions for the Great Salt Lake,” said Adams.