Governor calls Utah Legislature into special session to address flooding

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Gov. Spencer Cox on Friday called the Utah Legislature into a special session to address flooding emergencies throughout the state.

The special session is scheduled for 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, according to the governor’s proclamation.

The Legislature will consider three items that Cox says require immediate action, including extending the state of emergency he declared April 18. The governor’s action allowed the state to tap into its disaster recovery restricted account for additional resources and seek aid from the federal government and other states.

“Because risks of flooding, landslides, mudslides and other impacts from this winter’s record-breaking snowmelt continue, Gov. Cox is asking the Legislature to extend the State of Emergency,” the governor’s office stated in a news release.

Cox also is asking the Legislature to reallocate funds to address the costs of snow removal, flooding, flood response and mitigation.

In addition, he’s asking lawmakers to consider amendments to House Bill 225, which made several changes to firearm possession laws in Utah.

HB225, sponsored by Rep. Ryan Wilcox, R-Ogden, requires agencies to run background checks when returning a firearm considered evidence to an individual, among other changes.