Governor: Curb those cell phones in classrooms

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 11, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Short of proposing legislation, Gov. Spencer J. Cox is urging educators to keep cell phones out of classrooms.

Cox has sent letters to district and charter school leaders, school principals, school community council members and the State Board of Education sharing his concerns about the harmful effects social media has on our children, and asking them to remove cell phones during class time, according to a Wednesday news release.

“We all know that cell phones are a distraction and when we put phones away we can actually focus and study,” the governor said. “Cell phone-free learning environments will help our teachers teach and our students learn.

“We want to give our schools every opportunity to succeed and so I hope our local school districts and charter schools will join me in this effort to keep phones in backpacks or lockers during class time.”

Many schools in Utah have already moved forward with schoolwide cell phone policies to limit student access, the release said, and have shared experiences that are supported by compelling national data. They have found that learning improves, distractions are fewer, student engagement increases and opportunities for human connection are fostered when phones are kept in backpacks or lockers.

Cox shared two examples, one a limited access policy and the other an outright ban:

Delta High School in Millard School District is a “cell phone-free” school. Students put their phones in a clear pocket that hangs in front of the classroom. According to Assistant Principal Jared Christensen, “It was a battle to begin with, but it has been so worth it. Students and parents have all adapted, our teachers are happier and learning has increased.”

Evergreen Junior High in Granite School District does not allow cell phones to be out anytime during the school day. Students cannot use phones in classrooms, halls or lunchrooms.

“It’s so much easier to just ban them altogether,” said Principal Ryan Shaw.

“Learning has improved, and our scores reflect that. Bullying and fighting have decreased. The students connect with each other in a more meaningful way.”

He lauded as critical the support of the school’s community council. One of the reasons Evergreen Junior High has been so successful with implementation of their cell phone policy is that they proactively educate parents on the benefits.

Cox recommends educators engage with parents and collaborate as they work together to develop cell phone policies.