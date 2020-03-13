Governor issues Executive Order allowing individuals to declare candidacy by proxy

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Gov. Gary R. Herbert issued an Executive Order on Thursday evening that will allow individuals to file declarations of candidacy through a designated representative by suspending the enforcement of a statute that requires potential candidates to file in person.

Gov. Herbert issued the following statement:

“This morning, I recommended measures to introduce more social distancing in our communities, and we encourage all Utahns who are feeling sick to stay home until they feel well. This declaration simply creates a pathway for individuals to participate in the political process, even if they are experiencing symptoms and need to stay home.”

State and local authorities recommend individuals experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 self-isolate until symptoms disappear.