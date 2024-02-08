Governor’s Office condemns school board member’s latest LGBTQ controversy

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 8, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Governor’s Office has slammed a Utah State School Board member’s remarks about a student athlete’s gender, which caused the Granite School District to take measures to ensure the student’s safety.

“We were stunned to learn of the unconscionable behavior of board member Cline and others toward a high school student today,” Gov. Spencer Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson said in a press release Wednesday night, referring to Natalie Cline’s remarks on social media Tuesday, which she has since taken down.

Cline has been controversial for her ultra-conservative LGBTQ remarks ever since her Nov. 2020 election to the board.

“The last thing our children need is an elected official harassing them on social media,” reads the news release.

“Sadly, this is not the first time that board member Cline has embarrassed the state of Utah and State Board of Education. We urge the State Board of Education to hold her accountable and we commend Granite School District for taking swift action to protect this student’s safety and well-being.”

At roughly the same time Cline authored a statement on her Facebook page: “I previously shared a public advertisement for a school basketball game that was sent to me by multiple concerned parents, and it created a firestorm around one of the players pictured.

“Personal information as well as derogatory comments about the player were made by several commenters. To protect the player, I have removed the post.

“My deepest apologies for the negative attention my post drew to innocent students and their families.”

She said her original post, which she said she has deleted, never claimed the student athlete was male.

“For those who are still claiming the student is a boy, please know that several people I know and trust have reached out to me who personally know this girl and have vouched that she is in fact a biological girl and always has been since birth.”