Grand Canyon National Park visitor killed in fall near Bright Angel Point Trail

GRAND CANYON, Arizona, Aug. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The body of a Grand Canyon National Park visitor has been recovered after he reportedly fell from 200 feet from an off trail location on Friday.
The call came to dispatch at about 3:30 p.m. The Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a report of a visitor who fell from the rim west of the Bright Angel Point Trail on the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park.
“Responding rangers located the body of a 44-year-old male approximately 200 feet below the rim,” says a news release issued by Grand Canyon National Park. “The visitor was off trail when he accidentally fell off the edge.”
The name of the victim has not yet been released.
An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office, the park statement says.
Gephardt Daily will share more details regarding the man’s fatal fall if additional information is released.
Safety tips
The GCNP statement encouraged visitors to keep the following safety tips in mind:
- Stay on designated trails and walkways and always keep a safe distance of at least six feet from the edge of the rim.
- In areas where there is a railing or fence, do not climb over the barrier.
- Keep an eye on all the people in your group, especially small children. Make sure that your travel companions have both feet firmly planted on pavement or developed trails.
- Know where the edge is. Watch foot placement and look for trip hazards.
- Do not run, jump, or perform physical stunts near the rim.
- Do not back up without first looking where you are going.