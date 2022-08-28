Grand Canyon National Park visitor killed in fall near Bright Angel Point Trail

GRAND CANYON, Arizona, Aug. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The body of a Grand Canyon National Park visitor has been recovered after he reportedly fell from 200 feet from an off trail location on Friday.

The call came to dispatch at about 3:30 p.m. The Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a report of a visitor who fell from the rim west of the Bright Angel Point Trail on the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park.

“Responding rangers located the body of a 44-year-old male approximately 200 feet below the rim,” says a news release issued by Grand Canyon National Park. “The visitor was off trail when he accidentally fell off the edge.”

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office, the park statement says.

Gephardt Daily will share more details regarding the man’s fatal fall if additional information is released.

Safety tips

The GCNP statement encouraged visitors to keep the following safety tips in mind: