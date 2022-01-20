Grand Co. Sheriff investigators have ‘persons of interest’ in murder of Moab couple

GRAND COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Grand County Sheriff’s Office has released new information in the ongoing murder investigation of Moab couple Kylen Schulte and Crystal Turner, including the existence of “persons of interest” in the case.

The bodies of the couple, who had married months earlier, were found on Aug. 18, 2021, near their campsite in the South Mesa area of the LaSal Mountains. Both women had been shot multiple times, and left in an irrigation ditch.

The new GCSO statement says the couple’s death date has been narrowed to Aug. 14. Investigators also have concluded that although both women were found only partially clothed, “there was no sign of forcible sexual assault of either victim.”

According to the statement, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office “has persons of interest in the case, but has not yet identified a suspect.”

FBI investigators have also looked for any possible link to the Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie case. The couple had been in the Moab area at roughly the same time of the Schulte-Turner murders, but the two cases are not connected in any way, officials have determined.

Read the full statement from the Grand County Sheriff’s Department below.