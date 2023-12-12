Grand County crews rescue hiker injured in fall at Arches National Park

MOAB, Utah, Dec. 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Grand County EMS assisted a 26-year-old woman who fell Sunday afternoon at Arches National Park.

Paramedics were dispatched at 1:08 p.m. to Devil’s Garden Primitive Trail at Arches National Park for a hiking accident, Grand County EMS stated on social media.

The woman had been climbing down from a sandstone fin when a rock gave way, causing a steep fall and resulting in a lower leg injury, the post says.

“Paramedic Hanson and EMT Morris worked with National Park Service Search and Rescue to locate the individual, treat injuries, and carry her over one mile through the back country to the awaiting ambulance,” the post says.

The temperature at the time of the rescue was about 40 degrees with a mix of snow and ice on shaded areas of the trail, according to the Facebook post. The rescue was completed by 4:53 p.m.

“A huge thank you to the National Park Service for your in-depth knowledge of the local landscape,” the post says.