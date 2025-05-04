Grand County EMS rescues driver pinned under Jeep

GRAND COUNTY, Utah, May 4, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews from Grand County EMS responded to the Golden Spike Trail last week after a driver rolled a Jeep and became pinned under the vehicle.

Crews were dispatched at 11:51 a.m. Wednesday. Ambulance 53 and Moto 1 reached the scene first.

“Paramedic Plesner reached the patient on Moto 1 at 13:05, just as Classic Air Medical arrived overhead,” the Grand County EMS news release says.

Grand County EMS photo

“Due to the rugged terrain, finding a landing zone was difficult. The helicopter was able to set down approximately a 10-minute hike from the scene.”

Classic’s flight team joined patient care at 13:21, while the pilot began shuttling in additional support personnel from Moab Valley Fire Department, Grand County Search and Rescue, and the Grand County Sheriff’s Office.

Grand County EMS photo

“Paramedic Bogan and AEMT Nielsen also joined the medical effort upon arrival.

“Given the vehicle’s precarious position and the patient’s condition, MVFD led a complex technical extrication using airbags and cribbing, with critical assistance from SAR and the Sheriff’s Office.

“The patient was successfully extricated, transported via litter to the awaiting helicopter, and airlifted from the scene at 15:20. EMS crews arrived back at the station at 17:54.

“This was a challenging operation in remote terrain that required seamless coordination among multiple agencies. We’re deeply grateful for the professionalism, expertise, and teamwork shown by everyone involved. Grand County is fortunate to have such dedicated individuals ready to respond — no matter the location or difficulty.”