Grand County EMS responds to single-vehicle rollover near Moab

GRAND COUNTY, Utah, April 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Grand County EMS responded to a single-vehicle rollover near Moab Tuesday evening.

Crews were called to the rollover on State Route 128 at 10:09 p.m., said a Facebook post from Grand County EMS.

At least one person was transported to hospital by ground ambulance; it’s not clear at this time exactly how many people were injured or the extent of their injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

