Grand County EMS responds to single-vehicle rollover near Moab

GRAND COUNTY, Utah, April 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Grand County EMS responded to a single-vehicle rollover near Moab Tuesday evening.

Crews were called to the rollover on State Route 128 at 10:09 p.m., said a Facebook post from Grand County EMS.

At least one person was transported to hospital by ground ambulance; it’s not clear at this time exactly how many people were injured or the extent of their injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is provided.

