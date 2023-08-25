Grand Co. Sheriff’s Office, Utah’s Internet Crimes Against Children task force announce 19 arrests

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have announced the results of a multi-agency crackdown on internet child predators.

“We’re happy to be a part of this Utah ICAC Task Force and to have participated in Operation Digital Siege,” the Grand County Sheriff’s Office said in sharing a press release Thursday on the sweep that resulted in 19 arrests.

ICAC, the Internet Crimes Against Children task force, based out of the Utah Attorney General’s Office, tracks and stings child abuse offenders online and lead the operation. It has also posted the press release, as has the Utah Attorney General’s Office.

The statewide operation involved arrests made and search warrants served from Aug. 16-19, the release said, “There were over 70 task force agents who participated in this operation from 29 different federal, state and local law enforcement agencies. The agencies regularly assign officers to ICAC on a rotating basis.

“The 19 arrested face charges of enticement of a minor, sexual exploitation of a minor, dealing in harmful materials to a minor, sexual extortion AKA “sex extortion” and human trafficking of a child, the release said.

The FBI’s Regional Computer Forensics Laboratory in Salt Lake City played a role along with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Agencies involved in this latest ICAC sweep listed in the release include the sheriff’s offices of Davis, Grand, Iron, Utah and Washington counties, state adult probation and parole agents and the Utah Department of Natural Resources.

Police agencies contributed from American Fork, Cedar City, Centerville, Draper, Enoch, Lehi, Logan, Orem, St. George, Salem, Salt Lake City, Sandy, Saratoga Springs, South Jordan, South Salt Lake, West Jordan and Woods Cross.

The Utah Attorney General’s Office said AG Sean Reyes and three legislators sat in at a command center for one night of the Aug. 16-19 sweep which had culminated.from weeks of preparation. Joining House Minority Leader Angela Romero and Representative Jay Cobb.

House Majority Assistant Whip Karianne Lisonbee commented, ”I was very impressed by the preparation, professionalism and productivity of the ICAC team. Utahns need to know how fortunate we are to have such capable and effective law enforcement personnel protecting us and our children.”