Grand County man indicted for distributing fentanyl that killed user

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Grand County man was indicted today in Salt Lake City on suspicion of distributing an illicit drug that resulted in the death of another person.

According to a criminal complaint, 23-year-old Shereldon Cly Yanito, also known as “Bobby,” allegedly sold fentanyl to a victim who overdosed and was found dead by responding officers on April 15, 2022, in San Juan County.

A post-mortem examination concluded that the victim died as a result of fentanyl intoxication, says a statement issued by the United States Attorney’s Office, District of Utah.

“According to associates of the victim, Yanito sold counterfeit blue ‘M30’ pills containing fentanyl to the victim,” the statement says. “Financial research revealed that on April 14, 2022, the night before the victim’s deadly overdose, a $40 financial transaction occurred between the victim’s digital wallet account and Yanito’s digital wallet.

“In May 2023, Yanito allegedly admitted to an undercover agent via social media that he previously sold ‘blues’ for $40 but had stopped. Following some additional messages regarding powder cocaine, Yanito agreed to meet the undercover agent but was arrested during a traffic stop and transported to Grand County Jail.”

Yanito is charged with distribution of fentanyl resulting in death. He is scheduled for an arraignment on the indictment Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Paul Kohler at the state courthouse in St. George.

U.S. Attorney, Trina A. Higgins, of the District of Utah made the announcement. The case is being investigated jointly by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorneys for the District of Utah are prosecuting the case.