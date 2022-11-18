Grand County Sheriff’s Office seeks missing woman

GRAND COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Grand County Sheriff’s Office requests the public’s help in locating a missing 70-year-old woman.

They seek Melissa L. Gonzales of nearby Grand Junction, Colorado, according to the sheriff’s missing person alert issued Thursday evening on social media.

“Ms. Gonzales is approximately 70 years of age, 100lbs., 5’01”, with green eyes and grey hair. We believe Ms. Gonzales may be in the Thompson Springs or Cisco area.

“The vehicle Ms. Gonzales is driving is a Blue 2007 Honda Element with Colorado plates. Plate number is BQW808.

Her car was last seen on Tuesday in Grand Junction.

“Please contact our office at (435)259-8115 if you have seen, heard, come in contact, or know her whereabouts.”