Grand County reports first confirmed case of COVID-19

GRAND COUNTY, Utah, March 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A resident of Grand County has tested positive for COVID-19, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced late Friday night.

This is the first positive test in the area, a news release from SEUHD said.

The patient is an adult woman between ages 25 and 45, and the case is still under investigation; however, “initial information indicates that the spread of the disease was likely through contact with individuals from outside of Utah,” the news release states.

SEUHD says it is working with the individual to identify other people and places that may have been exposed to the virus. The patient and her contacts have been instructed to stay isolated at home for at least 14 days from the onset of symptoms until the resolution of symptoms, and they will be actively monitored during that period, the news release says.

Bradon Bradford, SEUHD health officer, said, “This may be our first confirmed case, but we do not assume it is our only case. We would like to remind the community that we need to act and go through our days as if we already have the virus moving through our community. By behaving this way, we limit our exposure to others, thus decreasing the chance for community spread of disease.”

Anyone who thinks they have symptoms of COVID-19 should stay home from work and school, and avoid all public places, including stores, restaurants, grocers and other retail establishments, the news release says.

Anyone who feels they need medical attention should call their health care provider and not seek in-person care unless instructed to do so by their health care provider.

