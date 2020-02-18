Grand County SAR rescues hiker in ‘first incident of 2020’

GRAND COUNTY, Utah, Feb.17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Grand County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue was dispatched to assist an injured hiker who had slipped and fallen in the Corona Arch area on Monday.

In a Facebook post Monday, Grand County SAR officials said they “responded to the first incident of 2020 when an individual’s Personal Locator Beacon transmitted an SOS message to Grand County Dispatch….”

The hiker had fallen 30 feet while attempting to jump across a crack in the sandstone near the arch, the post said.

Classic Air Medical was sent out to fly the injured hiker to a nearby hospital, and Grand County EMS helped with treating the person’s injuries.

Grand County Search and Rescue members, Bureau of Land Management rangers and Grand County Sheriff’s Office deputies worked together to transport the injured hiker by litter to the helicopter.

