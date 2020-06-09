Grand County SAR responds to multiple calls in one day

GRAND COUNTY, Utah, June 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Grand County Search and Rescue spent a busy Saturday helping people who were caught in flash floods, injured in climbing accidents, or exhausted and thirsty.

In a Facebook post, Grand County SAR said heavy rainfall on Saturday “caused some unexpected excitement for several people in the Moab area.”

“One person was reported missing after a flash flood in Bartlett Wash but was found minutes later” as GCSAR volunteers were getting ready to respond.

About an hour later, two different groups of people were trapped “on the wrong side of the creek” by a flash flood in Grandstaff Canyon. GCSAR found them, and they were able to cross the creek as the water subsided and hike out of the canyon without help.

“Please be aware that hiking in canyons can be extremely dangerous if rain is falling anywhere up the canyon’s drainage,” GCSAR reminded everyone in the Facebook post.

On Saturday evening, GCSAR was paged to help a group of mountain bikers who were exhausted and out of water at Poison Spider Mesa.

The volunteers met the bikers on the trail and gave them water, then followed them to the trailhead on Highway 279.

“Minutes after the Poison Spider incident was paged, additional GCSAR members responded to the report of a climbing accident at Rock of Ages in Pritchett Canyon,” the post said.

A woman had fallen about 20 feet and seriously injured her leg.

“She was treated by Grand County EMS and carried by GCSAR to the Pritchett Canyon trail where she was placed in a modified Polaris Ranger and driven to a waiting ambulance,” the post said.

Classic Air Medical was called to evacuate a second member of the woman’s party who was stranded at the top of the rappel.