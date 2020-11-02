Grand County Search and Rescue has busy Halloween

GRAND COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Saturday was a busy day and evening for Grand County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue.

In a Facebook post, Grand County SAR said they have responded to 105 incidents this year, with 24 of those occurring just in October.

The first call on Saturday was for an ankle injury in Grandstaff Canyon, which required a litter carryout of about 1.5 miles, the post said.

Next was a mountain bike accident in Dead Horse State Park.

They then responded, at about 4 p.m., to a report of an injured person “near the top of a very rugged route up Parriott Mesa in Castle Valley.”

The Utah Department of Public Safety Helicopter was called in and hoisted the person from the northeast side of the mesa to the Castle Valley Fire Station.

“The subject was about 150 feet from the top of the mesa and about 1200 feet above the valley floor,” the post said.

Around 9:30 p.m., as the Parriott Mesa incident was nearly complete, a person who was injured while riding a dirt bike at White Wash Sand Dunes needed transport. As SAR neared the scene, deputies with the Grand County Sheriff’s Office arrived and said an ambulance would drive the injured person, so SAR wasn’t needed.

“As the weather moves towards the winter, we remind everyone to make safe and judicious decisions when it comes to playing in the outdoors,” GCSAR said on Facebook. “Adjust your gear accordingly with more warm layers, lighting, and extra food and water.”