Grand County Sheriff’s Office announces arrests in alleged crimes involving children

MOAB, Utah July 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Grand County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of three alleged suspects busted in conjunction with the state’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force.

According to GCSO press release the men where taken into custody after interacting online by officers posing as potential underage victims.

— Conager Wells, from Monticello, Utah, was arrested on July 12 and is charged with allegedly enticing a minor, a second-degree felony, and dealing in materials harmful to a minor, a third-degree felony. Conager was booked into the Grand County Jail.

— Christopher Gaede, a Canadian, was arrested on June 21 in Canada. At this time the specific charges filed against him are not available, however, the investigation involved the distribution of child sexual abuse material.

— Cody Williams, from Grand Junction, Colorado, was arrested on June 17 in Thompson Springs, Utah. Cody was charged with allegedly enticing a minor, a second-degree felony, and dealing materials harmful to a minor, a third degree felony. He was booked into the Grand County Jail.

“These cases are on-going, active investigations, therefore, we don’t have any additional comments until these cases are settled in a court of law,” the sheriff said.

“If you suspect that there is a member of the community, or any persons involved with these types of crimes, please contact the Grand County Sheriff’s Office (435-259-8115) immediately for further resolve.”