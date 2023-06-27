Grand County Sheriff identifies man found deceased in Colorado River

GRAND COUNTY, Utah, June 27, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Grand County Sheriff‘s Office has identified the man whose body was found Thursday in the Colorado River.

The man was Ryan Patrick Latcham, of Grand Junction, Colo.

The body was found by rafters two miles above the Westwater Ranger Station. The rafters secured the body to their boat, and continued to the station.

“No criminal findings are apparent at this time, with final analysis pending from the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner,” a Grand County Sheriff statement says.