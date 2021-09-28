Grand County Sheriff seeks tips, patience in homicide investigation of Moab couple Kylen Schulte and Crystal Turner

MOAB, Utah, Sept. 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Grand County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday issued a statement on the homicides of Moab area residents Kylen Schulte and Crystal Turner, saying forensic testing of evidence is ongoing and asking for tips by anyone who visited the area on specific dates.

“The Grand County Sheriff’s Office has and continues to follow up with any information and tips regarding this homicide investigation,” the statement says. “This response has benefitted this office in the investigation of this case.

“We are asking that anyone that would have been in the South Mesa area between the dates of Aug. 13, 14 and 15 contact our office with anything they may have seen or heard.

“The Grand County Sheriff’s Office has enlisted numerous labs and technicians to assist in the forensic analysis of items of interest in this case. That analysis may take several months to complete.”

The statement says the GCSO “understands the public concern and speculation surrounding this case and will when available release any information that does not impede the investigatory process.”

The sheriff’s office statement says it “appreciates the support available within the community directed towards both law enforcement and the public.”

The department phone number is listed on its Facebook page as 435-259-8115.

The bodies of the recently married Schulte and Turner, ages 24 and 38, were found on Aug. 18 near Moab in the South Mesa area of the La Sal Mountains. They had last been seen five days earlier, and one of them told a friend a “creepy” man had been watching them, and they planned to change the location where they were camping with their van and a tent.

The women were found in a creek near their camp site. They had each been shot multiple times, and were only partially clothed.

The women had been reported missing a few days earlier when they failed to show up for work shifts.