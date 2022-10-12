Grand County Sheriff’s Office asks public’s help finding missing teen

GRAND COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Grand County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 14-year-old boy.

“Last night 14 year old Trenton Nunn ran away. There is reason to be concerned that Trenton may not be safe,” according to a statement released early Wednesday morning by the GCSO.

Trenton was last seen wearing a black hat, with a dark gray Columbia jacket, gray sweat pants, and carrying a black backpack.

He is 5 ft. 4 in., slim build, dark hair, and brown eyes.

“Trenton’s parents last saw him at 11:50 P.M. last night 10/10/2022. Trenton’s parents are in turmoil. Please help us bring him home.”

Anyone who sees Trenton, or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Grand County Dispatch at 435-259-4321.