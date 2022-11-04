Grand County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man last seen at Moab airport

MOAB, Utah, Nov. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Grand County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a man who has been missing since Tuesday.

David A. Fraser was last seen at Canyonlands Field Airport in Moab, where he was scheduled to board a flight to Salt Lake City but never got on the plane, the sheriff’s office stated in a Facebook post Friday.

Fraser is described as approximately 40 years old, 6 feet 2 inches tall and 195 pounds. He was last seen wearing a heavy brown coat, a backpack and dark sunglasses, and carrying several garbage bags containing his clothing, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information about Fraser’s whereabouts is asked to call the Grand County Sheriff’s Office at 435-259-8115.