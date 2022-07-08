Grand County Sheriff’s SAR crew handles 3 rescues in less that 24 hours

GRAND COUNTY, Utah, July 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Grand County Sheriff‘s Search and Rescue crew last week responded to three emergency calls in a 24-hour period.

The first call was for an Idaho woman on her first mountain bike ride, who suffered an ankle injury Thursday morning on the Big Chief Trail at Dead Horse Point State Park

“GCSAR responded with Grand County EMS and transported the subject in a litter back to the ambulance at the trailhead,” the Search and Rescue group’s statement says.

Later that night, a 19-year-old South Carolina man called for help when he reached a treacherous point on the trail to Castleton Tower.

“He reported that he was unable to continue up the trail or descend. Three GCSAR responders and two GCEMS personnel hiked up to his location and guided him down the trail. The incident wrapped up at about 3 a.m.,” says the SAR statement, posted on Facebook.

Early Friday afternoon, a novice mountain biker suffered a shoulder injury on the Porcupine Rim Trail about four miles from Highway 128.

“GCSAR and GCEMS personnel hiked up from the highway. Classic Air Medical was dispatched to evacuate the subject. Since others in the subject’s party were tired and nearly out of water, additional SAR personnel were requested to bring water up the trail to meet everyone as they descended. The incident took nearly seven hours.”

The Grand County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue offered a little advice:

“All three incidents were in remote areas that take a considerable amount of time for rescuers to access,” the statement says.

“Thoroughly research any planned trail. Be realistic about your capabilities. Make sure your fitness and skill level are appropriate if attempting rough trails in Moab’s harsh terrain, especially in the summer heat.”

