Grand County to maintain mask mandate through mid-June

GRAND COUNTY, Utah, April 7, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A statement issued by Grand County and the Southeast Utah Health Department says the mask mandate will not be lifted in Grand County on Saturday, despite Utah Gov. Spencer Cox’s signature on a bill.

“Utah’s termination of the statewide mask mandate on 4/10/21 via HB 294 does NOT affect Grand County’s mask mandate issued on March 16,” the statement says.

“Grand County’s mask mandate may be terminated earlier by SEUHD/Commission upon finding it’s no longer needed…” the statement says.

See the full statement below: