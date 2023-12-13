Grand County’s new drug-sniffing dog hits the big time

GRAND COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Barely a week into the job, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office’s newest narcotics dog sniffed out a million-dollar bust.

After a patrol stop was conducted for a traffic violation, K-9 Zora alerted to the presence of drugs and a search was conducted on the vehicle, the Sheriff’s Office shared Tuesday on social media.

“A subsequent search yielded approximately 36 lbs of Meth, 19 lbs of Cocaine, and 66.6 lbs of Fentanyl Pills. This is an open and ongoing investigation. Great work for K-9 Zora and our Major Crimes Task Force.”

The sheriff’s office did not release an estimate on the street value of the seized narcotics from Zora’s work Monday, but even the most conservative estimates online would point to a total over $3 million. The post of the bust around noon on Facebook had drawn 38 congratulatory comments, 177 icon responses and 15 shares within eight hours.

Zora only a day earlier had been introduced on Facebook. “ We are excited to announce and welcome our newest addition to the office, K9 Zora.

“Zora and her human partner graduated the Utah POST Narcotics Academy last week. This duo will be a valuable asset to the community and are excited to get to work together.