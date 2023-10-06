Grand jury indicts Ogden bank robber who allegedly brandished finger

OGDEN, Utah, Oct. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A federal grand jury has indicted an Ogden man for robbing a bank with a threatening note and, apparently, his finger.

On Sept. 21, Theophales Kur, 36, entered Zions Bank near 23rd Street and Washington Boulevard in downtown Ogden and stole $500, according to a Thursday press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Utah.

Wearing a surgical face mask, Kur handed a threatening note to a bank teller, who in turn gave him $500 cash.

“The defendant took the money and the note, made a ‘finger-gun’ with his hand, pointed it at the teller and made a motion with his finger as if he was pulling the trigger. Kur then left the bank on foot.”

The Ogden City Police Department responded and viewed video of Kur just before he entered the bank, the release said. Still images of the video were distributed to law enforcement, and an officer saw an individual matching the description of the suspect at a TRAX platform three blocks from the bank.

The individual was identified by a white hospital bracelet as Kur. Police recovered $500 and the threatening note, which was in the man’s pocket and read: “This is a robbery no dye packs, no trace, no silent alarm. I have a gun follow instruction and no one will get hurt. Now give me the money.”

Kur faces a single count of bank robbery.