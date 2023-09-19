Granger High student struck by driver, critically injured

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Sept. 19, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 15-year-old Granger High student was struck and critically injured just before noon Tuesday near the school, according to West Valley City police.

The accident happened at 3450 West just north of 3500 South, the WVCPD statement says.

“The student was transported to the hospital in critical condition,” the news release says. “The driver remained on scene and is cooperating. The traffic unit is investigating.”

Lt. M.T. Johnson, WCPD, told reporters at the scene that the student was not crossing the roadway at a crosswalk, and entered the roadway abruptly, from between two vehicles.

The driver who struck the teen apparently did not have enough time to stop, Johnson said.

Life-saving measures were performed at the scene before the juvenile was transported to the hospital.