Grantsville father booked into jail after son, 1, suffers life-threatening injuries

GRANTSVILLE, Utah, June 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Grantsville man is being held without bail after he was charged with aggravated child abuse, intentionally or knowingly, a second-degree felony.

First responders were dispatched to a Grantsville address at 5:28 p.m. Friday on a report of a 1-year-old boy who was not conscious or breathing.

“The juvenile’s father, Aaron Visser, was reported to have initiated CPR,” says a probable cause statement filed by an officer of the Grantsville City Police Department.

“Life saving measure were initiated by first responders upon arrival to the scene and the juvenile was transported to Mountain West Medical Center. The juvenile was then transported to Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital by Life Flight.”

Medical findings lead to criminal charges

Doctors at Primary Children’s Hospital assessed the child, and found multiple internal injuries including a brain bleed, bruised lung, newly fractured rib and partially healed rib, the probable cause statement says.

Police said the child’s injuries were both new and pre-existing,

Visser, 44, was interviewed by police and denied any knowledge of what could have caused the injuries, his probable cause statement says.

“Later during the interview Mr. Visser confessed that he had been playing a game where he threw the juvenile victim on his bed. He continued that he had misjudged and the juvenile victim had bounced head over end of the bed and hit the ground. He stated that he did not see how the victim had struck the ground,” the probable cause statement says.

Visser was transported to the Tooele County Detention Center and booked on aggravated child abuse.

The statement noted, “The investigation will include homicide based on the hospital staff advising that the child is not expected to survive his injuries.”