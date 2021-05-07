Grantsville PD welcomes new K-9 Ludo

GRANTSVILLE, Utah, May 6, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Grantsville Police Department has welcomed its newest K-9, officials announced Thursday.

“Introducing Ludo, the newest member of the Grantsville City Police Department,” said a Facebook post. “Ludo is a 1-year-old German Shepherd/Belgian Malinois mix.

“We were able to purchase Ludo from Right Hand K-9 through a generous grant from the National Police Dog Foundation and donation from Rocky Mountain Power.”

Officer Kelsie Creek has been assigned as Ludo’s partner. “They recently certified in narcotics detection and patrol and will be hitting the streets soon,” the post said. “Job well done!”