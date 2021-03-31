Grass fire affecting visibility on U.S. Highway 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon

SPANISH FORK CANYON, Utah, March 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A grass fire is affecting visibility in both directions on U.S. Highway 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon early Tuesday evening.

A tweet from the Utah Department of Transportation at 6 p.m. said visibility is reduced in both directions a mile post 204.

The fire broke out at approximately 5:25 p.m.

The size and cause of the fire is not clear at this stage.

Drivers are being asked to find alternate routes if possible.

