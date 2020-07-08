Grass fire near middle school in Salt Lake City under investigation

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A small grass fire in the area near Clayton Middle School is under investigation Tuesday night, and officials say spent fireworks were found in the vicinity.

Crews were dispatched at about 9:45 p.m. to 1475 S. 1900 East, where they found the grass burning along a fence north of the school.

Capt. Tony Stowe, with the Salt Lake City Fire Department, said the fire burned about a half-acre, and crews had it under control and extinguished quickly.

No one was injured, and there was no damage except for a lock firefighters cut to get through the fence and access the property.

Stowe told Gephardt Daily that spent fireworks were found in the park behind the middle school, and he wanted to remind everyone that it is illegal to shoot off any fireworks after the July 4 holiday except for the period from 11 a.m. on July 22 until 11 p.m. on July 24.

Anyone caught violating firework restrictions may incur a $1,000 fine.

The map below shows areas where fireworks are not allowed, even from July 22-24. For more information about fireworks restrictions and safety, click here.