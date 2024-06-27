Grass fire takes out giant haystack, trailers in Weber Co. as five fire departments resist

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, June 26, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Five fire departments were battling an ambitious grass fire Wednesday evening that consumed a giant haystack and several trailers.

Crews from Weber Fire District, Ogden City Fire, Roy City Fire, Riverdale City Fire, Hill AFB Little Mountain Fire, and the Weber County Sheriff’s office were dispatched to a structure fire at 7600 W 700 N, in west Weber County, the district posted online Wednesday at 4 p.m., still warning people away from the scene..

“Initially dispatched as a grass fire, it quickly spread to a nearby haystack. Please avoid the area to ensure safety and allow emergency services to manage the situation effectively.”

The sheriff’s office also posted at the same time online, noting its drone team had deployed at the smokey blaze. “The fire ultimately destroyed a significant amount of hay and multiple trailers, but no structures were lost.”

Deputies conducted a drone mission to assist the fire departments “not only with video overlook, but also utilizing thermal imaging to help fight the fire.”