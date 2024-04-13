Great blue heron viewing event announced hosted by wildlife officials

FARMINGTON, Utah, April 13, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Wildlife officials are planning a viewing event of great blue herons hunting, fishing and flying, complete with a glimpse of family life.

“Calling all bird enthusiasts! If you have never seen great blue herons in the wild, join us at an upcoming free wildlife viewing event for an exciting opportunity!” the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said Friday online.

From February to June, the 4-foot-tall great blue herons nest in the rookery near the George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Wildlife Education Center in Farmington.

“This makes April the perfect time to spot these birds. Personnel from DWR will be there to answer your questions and help you spot blue herons.”

This event takes place April 20, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Eccles center. “Please carefully read through the Eventbrite for more information and directions.

“Join the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources for a chance to see these striking birds rearing their young!”

The event features the human-made rookery for the great blues near the Eccles center, which the giant birds have adopted for nesting.

Great blue heron photo by Utah Division of Wildlife Resources

According to the Audubon Society, great blue herons are the largest herons in North America, standing up to 52 inches tall. They not only fish with those 8-inch beaks, but have been known to chase rodents in the field.

They forage for food, according to Audubon, mostly by standing still or walking very slowly in shallow water “waiting for fish to swim near, then striking with rapid thrust of bill.

“Eats mostly fish, but also frogs, salamanders, turtles, snakes, insects, rodents, birds. Has been seen stalking voles and gophers in fields.”

What to expect April 20:

Viewing of great blue heron and their babies.

Utah DWR staff will be on site to provide information on great blue herons.

Family-friendly activities and crafts!

We will having viewing scopes and binoculars available for use but you are welcome to bring your own too!

To register in advance, for free, click here.