Great Salt Lake Fringe Festival cancels in-person shows due to COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 7, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Great Salt Lake Fringe Festival has canceled all remaining in-person shows as of Saturday afternoon due to a second artist’s COVID-19 diagnosis.

“We are so sorry to let you know that due to an additional artist testing positive for COVID-19 this weekend, we will be canceling the rest of the festival starting at 4:30 p.m.,” says an announcement issued on Facebook at at 3:44 p.m. Saturday.

“All tickets for future shows can be refunded or donated to the artists. Please keep an eye out for an email to all ticketholders coming soon.

“We are initiating the contact tracing process and will provide information that we learn about where individuals may have been. We know this is incredibly disappointing, and we are utterly heartbroken to make this decision. Please keep an eye out for further communications coming soon.”

The first announcement of an artist’s diagnosis with coronavirus was made on Friday.

“This person experienced symptoms starting the evening of Tuesday, August 3rd and tested positive on Friday, Aug. 6th.” the statement said. “According to the CDC, they may have been contagious up to 48 hours before their symptoms began, which would be Sunday, Aug. 1. We have reached out via email to any patrons who we know were in the same locations as this individual. Future performances of their show have been cancelled and refunded. The CDC considers exposure to be within six feet of an infected individual for longer than 15 minutes.

“If you are unvaccinated, the state and CDC require quarantine for 10 days from the date of exposure. You should get tested after seven days from exposure according to state health guidelines. If you are vaccinated, please get tested, monitor yourself for symptoms and quarantine if symptoms arise.”

For information on ticket refunds or donation options, contact email greatsaltlakefringe@gmail.com.