Green River FD provides update on Wyoming housefire that sent 2 to hospital

GREEN RIVER/JAMESTOWN, Wyo., Feb. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Green River Fire Department in Wyoming has released information about a major housefire that occurred Tuesday morning in Jamestown.

At about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, Green River Fire crews were dispatched to a report of a single-story structure fire with possible injuries, the department said in a news release.

Green River firefighters and Castle Rock Ambulance responded with three engines, and it was determined upon arrival that District 1 Fire Department also was needed. District 1 brought one engine and fire crews.

About 25 volunteer firefighters battled the blaze for approximately two and a-half hours.

A 32-year-old man who was on his way to work reported the fire after seeing smoke and flames coming from a bedroom window of the home. He rescued a 34-year-old woman, who had been burned and was unconscious, and her 4-year-old son from the smoke-filled residence after putting her three other children in his truck to keep them warm in the freezing weather.

The woman and her child were LifeFlighted “to a center more suited for injuries that they sustained in the blaze,” the fire department news release says. Their names currently are not being released.

Two dogs perished in the fire.

“Crews stayed on scene until overhaul and final mop up was completed. The GRFD along with Sweetwater County Sheriff’s investigators conducted an on-scene investigation and determined the point of origin of the fire was in the area where a hover board was being kept,” the department said.

“GRFD would like to thank the hard working and dedicated firefighters who responded to this call, along with Castle Rock Ambulance, Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Department, District 1 Fire Department, Sweetwater Combined Communications Center, and Sweetwater County Memorial Hospital for their help and efforts in the matter,” the news release says.