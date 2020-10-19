Greg Skordas, Dem attorney general candidate says Utah’s A.G.’s office ‘for sale’

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Greg Skordas, Democratic candidate for Utah Attorney General, is taking off the gloves in the final two weeks of the 2020 campaign.

In an in-depth interview with Gephardt Daily, the veteran Utah defense attorney acknowledged unseating GOP incumbent Sean Reyes would be an uphill climb, but felt his reform-minded pro-law enforcement message, coupled with a vow to purge the A.G.’s office from alleged undue influences, would resonate with Utah voters.

Skordas said he would bring much needed reform to attorney general’s position.

“That office has been for sale for 20 years, and everybody knows it; the whole Utah state bar knows it; the whole judiciary knows it.”

Skordas said his roles as union representative for the Fraternal Order of Police and top counsel for the Utah Highway Patrol Association afforded him unique insights into the challenges facing the state’s law enforcement community, insights he says he would use to guide common sense reform on policing and race relations, which, in time, would be embraced by officers in all departments.

