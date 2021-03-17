Groundbreakings announced for Syracuse, Tooele LDS temple locations

SYRACUSE, TOOELE, Utah, March 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced groundbreakings for the Syracuse Utah Temple and the Deseret Peak Utah Temple in Tooele.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the Syracuse Utah Temple will be held in June 2021, said a news release from the LDS Church. Elder Kevin R. Duncan of the Quorum of the Seventy will preside at the event.

“This temple, which President Russell M. Nelson announced in April 2020, will be located on a 12-acre site at the intersection of 2500 West and 1025 South in Syracuse,” said a news release from the LDS Church in February. “Plans call for a three-story temple of approximately 89,000 square feet.”

The groundbreaking for the Deseret Peak Utah Temple, formerly the Tooele Valley Utah Temple, will be held in May 2021. Presiding at the event will be Elder Brook P. Hales of the Quorum of the Seventy.

“After considering current circumstances and opportunities, an alternate site for the temple has been selected,” said a news release from the LDS Church in January. “Previously known as the Tooele Valley Utah Temple, the new temple will be renamed the Deseret Peak Utah Temple.”

The temple will be constructed west of the intersection of 2400 N. 400 West in Tooele, the initial news release said. The three-story temple will be approximately 70,000 square feet. A new 20,000-square-foot meetinghouse will also be built on the site.

Utah currently has 17 operating temples. In addition to Syracuse and Tooele Valley, temples have been announced in Orem, St. George (Red Cliffs) and Taylorsville. Temples in Layton and Saratoga Springs are currently under construction.