Groups of shooters exchange more than 55 bullets at North Salt Lake apartments

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Sept. 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 19-year-old man and two male juveniles were arrested after a shootout at a North Salt Lake apartment complex.

North Salt Lake police responded to a shots fired call Sunday evening, and would ultimately find more than 55 shell casings at the scene. Residents reported significant property damage.

“Patrol officers located a vehicle that had fled the scene,” say arrest documents for Joe Damien Wade Hernandez. “In the vehicle was the defendant and two juvenile males. These males were detained. A witness stated he observed a male, wearing a green jersey and a bowl cut hair style. The witness stated this male had a gun in his hand.”

Hernandez was found wearing the green basketball jersey and with the described haircut.

“The crime scene was large as there was two groups of shooters,” the affidavit says. “One group shot south and the other group shot north. The shooting occurred in a high-density apartment complex. Many of the rounds entered apartments, nearly striking people as they sleep.”

Post Miranda, Hernandez “stated that he ‘handled’ the gun but never shot it. The defendant stated the other two juvenile males are the ones who shot. He stated juvenile male #1 had some problem with people at a party. He stated JM #1 had a problem with a male.”

Juvenile male #1 told police a white male had fired a gun into the air, and Hernandez then began to fire rounds at the white male. Hernandez told police juvenile male #1 was the one shooting, and juvenile male #2 then exited the vehicle and began firing at the white male before both juveniles returned to the car.

“Later it was learned that two firearms were found in the vehicle (which fled the scene) underneath each seat, below JM #1 and JM #2,” say arrest documents for Hernandez.

Hernandez was arrested at 12:06 a.m. Sunday, and booked into jail for investigation of:

Felony discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony

Reckless endangerment, a class A misdemeanor

Hernandez was ordered held without bail in the Davis County Jail.

The two boys were booked into juvenile detention. Their names and alleged crimes are not being released due to their status as minors.

“This case is still active, with further processing and investigating” underway, the NSLPD statement says.