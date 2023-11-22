Guests invited to watch Hogle Zoo animals feast

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Hogle Zoo is inviting guests to view the annual Feast with the Beasts event on Thursday morning.

“Waiting for the turkey? Pass the time at Utah’s Hogle Zoo on Thanksgiving morning,” a Zoo news release suggests. “Watch animals from lions to tortoises stomp, roll, and chomp pumpkins and Thanksgiving-themed enrichment items. “

The event costs $5 when tickets are purchased in advance through hoglezoo.org. At the front gate, tickets are $7. The Zoo is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. due to reduced holiday hours.

Animal demonstrations will take place between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Here’s the schedule:

African lion “mane” event, 10:30-11 a.m.

Pinniped feed, 10:30 a.m.

Small Animal Building-Tropics Thanksgiving Feast, 10:40 a.m.

Snow leopard, Pallas’ cat, and Amur leopard enrichment, 10:45 a.m.

Marmot and skunk enrichment, 10:45 a.m.

Fox enrichment, 11 a.m.

Otter enrichment, 11:15 a.m.

Tortoise enrichment, 11:15 a.m.

Bobcat and Raven-Thanksgiving on South Hill, 11:30 a.m.-noon

Markhor training, 11:45 a.m.

Rhinoceros Image Hogle Zoo Instagram page

Rhino pumpkin enrichment, noon-12:30 p.m.

Ape Thanksgiving enrichment, 12:30-1 p.m.

Polar bear enrichment, 1 p.m.

Tiger carcass feed, 1 p.m.

Pinniped feed, 1:30 p.m.

Red panda snack time and enrichment, 1:30 p.m.

Hogle Zoo is at 2600 Sunnyside Ave. South, Salt Lake City.