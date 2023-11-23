Gun shop burglary startles Cedar City

CEDAR CITY, Utah, Nov. 23, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A burglary of a gun shop early Wednesday morning has rankled some citizens.

“On Wednesday, November 22, 2023 shortly after midnight, the Cedar City Cal Ranch store, located at 750 S. Main St., was burglarized,” the Cedar City Police Department said on social media Wednesday evening.

“Three unknown suspects entered the building using forced entry through glass doors. Within a few minutes several guns were taken, but no ammunition.”

Crime scene investigators and detectives joined officers at the scene and gathered evidence, police said. The total number of guns taken is so far unknown.

Store surveillance video showed the suspects were covered in dark clothing and were wearing gloves with full face masks.

“With the information gathered, there is no indication that there is a local public safety threat at this time. Cedar City police are actively following up on evidence and leads in this investigation. Due to the investigation, no additional information or evidence is available to be released at this time.”

Any residents or businesses in the area with additional surveillance or information that would assist in the investigation are asked to contact the department at 435-586-2955.

Within four hours of the police department’s online post about the incident, more than 86 comments had attached along with more than 200 icon reactions and 90 shares.

The comments all lamented the incident and many blamed the city’s growth. Cedar City’s 2000 Census Bureau headcount was 20,527, followed by 28,857 in 2010 and 35,235 in 2020. A July 2022 update from the bureau estimates a more than 3,000 jump to 38,692.